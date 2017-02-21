4 taxi drivers arrested, two from Forza Nuova (2)

Rome
21/02/2017
Rome, February 21 - Four taxi drivers were arrested Tuesday for clashing with police during protests against Uber and liberalisation of their sector. Two of them belonged to the far-right Forza Nuova (New Force) extraparliamentary group, including the leader of the Roman chapter of the group, Giuliano Castellino, police said. Another protester, reportedly a street trader, was cited for displaying a knuckle-duster outside the HQ of the ruling Democratic Party, police said. But Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore said the man wielding the knuckle-duster was a policemen, threatening to hit Castellino. The traders are protesting having to re-apply for licenses under the Bolkestein Directive.
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online