Rome

4 taxi drivers arrested, two from Forza Nuova (2)

'Trader' found with knuckle-duster, Fiore says policeman

Rome, February 21 - Four taxi drivers were arrested Tuesday for clashing with police during protests against Uber and liberalisation of their sector. Two of them belonged to the far-right Forza Nuova (New Force) extraparliamentary group, including the leader of the Roman chapter of the group, Giuliano Castellino, police said. Another protester, reportedly a street trader, was cited for displaying a knuckle-duster outside the HQ of the ruling Democratic Party, police said. But Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore said the man wielding the knuckle-duster was a policemen, threatening to hit Castellino. The traders are protesting having to re-apply for licenses under the Bolkestein Directive.

