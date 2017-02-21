Paralympian champion Vio threatened with rape on FB +RPT+ (2)

Rome
21/02/2017
(corrects name) Rome, February 21 - A Facebook page on Tuesday threatened Paralympian fencing champ Bebe Vio with sexual violence, the Codacons consumer protection group said, adding it would start legal action in the case. The page was swiftly removed. Viola said she was "bitter and disappointed" at the attack, whose authors she said she had reported to the police. "I feel bitter," Vio told ANSA, "because I've been giving all myself and fighting for others for years, I'm disappointed because people who use Internet to insult others make me sad".
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online