Rome

Paralympian champion Vio threatened with rape on FB +RPT+ (2)

'Bitter and disappointed' says fencer

(corrects name) Rome, February 21 - A Facebook page on Tuesday threatened Paralympian fencing champ Bebe Vio with sexual violence, the Codacons consumer protection group said, adding it would start legal action in the case. The page was swiftly removed. Viola said she was "bitter and disappointed" at the attack, whose authors she said she had reported to the police. "I feel bitter," Vio told ANSA, "because I've been giving all myself and fighting for others for years, I'm disappointed because people who use Internet to insult others make me sad".

