4 taxi drivers arrested, two from Forza Nuova

Rome
21/02/2017
Rome, February 21 - Four taxi drivers were arrested Tuesday for clashing with police during protests in Rome against Uber and other liberalisation of their sector. Two of them belonged to the far-right Forza Nuova (New Force) extraparliamentary group, including the leader of the Roman chapter of the group, Giuliano Castellino, police said. Another protester, a street trader, was cited for displaying a knuckle-duster outside the HQ of the ruling Democratic Party, police said. The traders are protesting having to re-apply for licenses under the Bolkestein Directive. The protests, including the six-day long taxi strike, have caused chaos in the Italian capital and windows have been damaged by firecrackers. Two protesters have so far been taken to hopsital, with suspected concussion. Roma Mayor Virginia Raggi said she backed the taxi driver protest but condemned acts of violence.
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online