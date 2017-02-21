Foffo gets 30 yrs in killed-for kicks case (3)

Rome, February 21 - Manuel Foffo got 30 years Tuesday for killing Luca Varani for kicks last year while his co-murderer Marco Prato was sent to trial April 10. "I'm bitter, it isn't full justice," said Varani's father, who said such cases should not be decided in fast-track trials, which mandate a third off sentences. Foffo was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder aggravated by cruelty and abject and futile motives for the torture and killing of Varani in the course of a cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge last year. Prato's case was tackled separately from that of Foffo, who opted for a fast-track trial for the killing-for-kicks murder. Law students Foffo and Prato allegedly lured 20-something acquaintance Varani to Foffo's apartment, strangled him with a nylon cord, then bludgeoned him with a hammer and cut and stabbed him with various knives at least 100 times, until he bled to death. The prosecution said the victim was chosen at random, and was lured for the sole purpose of causing him physical harm and death. photo: Varani