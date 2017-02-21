Acid-attack woman term cut to 20 yrs (2)

Milan

Milan, February 21 - A Milan appeals court on Tuesday cut the accumulated jail time to be served by ex-Bocconi University student Martina Levato from 28 years to 20 for a series of acid attacks on former boyfriends. A jail term of nine years and four months was confirmed for an accomplice, Andrea Magnani. In October a Milan children's court annulled the parental rights of Levato and her broker ex-boyfriend Alexander Boettcher who were convicted for acid attacks in 2014, ruling that their then 14-month-old son could be adopted. Levato and Boettcher, who have been jailed since December 2014, were sentenced to a total of 28 and 37 years in prison respectively in two separate trials on attacks they carried out against men with whom Levato had had a relationship.

