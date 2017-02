Renzi 'most satisfied' at PD split - Emiliano (2)

Rome, February 21 - Ex-Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi is the "most satisfied at all possible splits", Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano told the PD directorate Tuesday as he unveiled his bid for the leader's post. Emiliano said Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi and former House whip Roberto Speranza were "decent people, of great human breadth, who have been offended and cudgeled by the stubborn refusal of all mediation". Rossi and Speranza, leading members of a leftwing minority led by former leader Pier Luigi Bersani, are heading out of the PD along with Bersani after Renzi refused to make concessions to them. photo: Emiliano (L) with Rossi (C) and Speranza (L)