Street traders break windows near House with firecrackers

Rome
21/02/2017
Rome, February 21 - Street traders protesting liberalisation of the sector under the EU's Bolkestein Directive blew out the windows of three apartments and a former bank with three firecrackers near the Lower House Tuesday. The traders, who have joined an anti-Uber protest by taxi drivers, are protesting a provision in the directive that says they must bid for the renewal of their licenses, by competitive tender. The protests have snarled traffic in central Rome, already increased by a six-day-long taxi strike that has forced many Romans to take to their cars.
