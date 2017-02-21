Scazzi uncle Misseri taken to jail (3)

Taranto, February 21 - Michele Misseri, uncle of slain schoolgirl Sarah Scazzi, was taken to jail Tuesday to serve an eight-year sentence for hiding the 15-year-old's body after Italy's highest court of appeal upheld his sentence. Earlier Tuesday the supreme Court of Cassation upheld life sentences for Cosima Serrano and her daughter Sabrina Misseri for the 2010 murder of Scazzi, the convicted duo's niece and cousin respectively. Michele Misseri reacted by saying "two innocent people are in jail". The court also upheld an eight-year term for Serrano's husband Michele Misseri for hiding the body of the teen, who was killed August 26, 2010 in the southern town of Avetrana. After Scazzi disappeared, the Misseris made numerous televised appeals for her discovery, Michele crying while announcing he had 'found' her cell phone. A few days later, as investigators cornered him, Misseri said he had killed Sarah in his garage and committed post-mortem rape, only to retract the confession a few days later and accuse his daughter. Scazzi's body was thrown into a well after she was strangled. Scazzi's brother Claudio said that justice had been done. "Sarah got justice," Claudio Scazzi said. "The country must thank those who worked on this case. Justice exists in Italy. My mum has been informed and she agrees with me."