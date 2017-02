Woman nabbed for Milan Chinatown murder

Milan, February 21 - A Chinese-born woman was arrested in Milan Tuesday for killing the operator of an illegal money transfer service in Milan on November 30. Xu Linghua, 37, married to a 64-year-old Italian and with two children from a previous marriage to a co-national, allegedly killed Xue Chengxiang with a single handgun shot to the chest because he had refused her demand for a loan. She took the 448,000 euros from his body and went to Slovenia where she gambled away some of it in a casino, police said.