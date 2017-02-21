Rome

Ancient Roman road unearthed under McDonald's

Plus 3 skeletons, all from 1st-2nd century BC

Rome, February 21 - An ancient Roman road has been found along with three skeletons under a McDonald's at Frattochie south of Rome. The finds, dating back to the first-second century BC, were unearthed during the construction of the fast-food outlet in 2014. They have now been presented for public viewing under the McDonald's. The 40-metre stretch of road probably belongs to a side road off the famed Appian Way, archaeologists say. photo: men in Roman costume walk along Appian Way

