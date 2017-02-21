Bersani wing says out of PD (4)

Rome

Rome, February 21 - A leftwing minority in the Democratic Party (PD) led by former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani and former House whip Roberto Speranza said Tuesday they had effectively split from the centre-left group and would take no part in further meetings or the party congress later this year. The 'Bersanians' criticised Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano for deciding to stay in the PD despite his criticism of ex-leader Matteo Renzi, who he will challenge in upcoming primaries. The PD split has long been brewing and came to a head Sunday when ex-premier Renzi quit as leader to force a fast track to a congress, ignoring rebels' pleas for a longer process. Bersani, Speranza and others like Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi have long criticised Renzi's shifting the party towards the centre and his allegedly high-handed treatment of dissenting voices. More recently, they have criticised his alleged lack of reflection after a crushing December defeat in a Constitutional reform referendum, which led to his resignation as Italian premier. According to pollsters the splinter group would get between 5% and 8% in a future general election. The rebels have said they will continue to back Premier Paolo Gentiloni, a PD member see as close to Renzi, and the former foreign minister in Renzi's government.

