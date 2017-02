5 nabbed over Puglia mafia hit

Bari, February 21 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested five people in connection with a Puglia mafia hit on a suspected mafiosi in Bari on October 31. Luigi Lusi was critically wounded and died in hospital a fortnight later. Those arrested, all with criminal records, have been charged with premeditated murder, weapons possession, illegal carrying of arms and evading arrest. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, United Holy Crown), is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia after Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Campania's Camorra.