Anti-'Ndrangheta op in four regions (2)

Rome, February 21 - Over 100 police with sniffer dogs fanned out Tuesday to make 28 arrests against the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in four Italian regions: Calabria, Abruzzo, Campania and Lombardy. Nineteen of the arrests were made in Abruzzo where police said they dismantled an 'Ndrangheta cell that had penetrated local businesses. The arrestees have been charged with mafia conspiracy, drug trafficking and loan sharking, among other offences. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest, most powerful and most impenetrable mafia. It controls the European cocaine trade.