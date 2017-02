Bellocchio, Virzì running for David di Donatello film award

Rome, February 21 - Italian films running for a David di Donatello Award, the Italian Oscars, include Fai Bei Sogni (Sweet dreams), Fiore (Flower), Indivisibili (Indivisible), La Pazza Gioia (Like Crazy), Veloce come il Vento (Fast as the Wind), the Academy of Italian Cinema announced on Tuesday. The films' directors are also running for an award: Marco Bellocchio with Fai Bei Sogni, Claudio Giovannesi for Fiore, Edoardo De Angelis for Indivisibili, Paolo Virzì for La Pazza Gioia and Matteo Rovere for Veloce come il Vento. The 61st edition of the awards ceremony will be held on Monday, March 27. It will be produced and broadcast live by Sky television for the second consecutive year and presented by Alessandro Cattelan.