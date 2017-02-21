Police clash with taxi drivers in front of PD HQ

Rome
Rome, February 21 - Police on Tuesday baton-charged a group of taxi drivers and street vendors who were protesting and throwing objects in front of the Rome headquarters of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Demonstrators initially dispersed in the central area of Via del Tritone and then started hurling objects once again, including glass bottles. Some demonstrators also damaged cafes in the tourist-packed area, crashing vases and throwing tables and chairs on the floor. Taxi drivers are on their sixth day of a wildcat strike against a measure the Lower House started debating on Tuesday which they claim would help Uber and unfair competition from unauthorized operators.
