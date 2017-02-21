EU doesn't accept insults, Malloch not welcome -Tajani (2)

Rome, February 21 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that the EU would not welcome the appointment of Ted Malloch as the United States new ambassador to the bloc in Brussels when asked about speculation this is a possibility. "We are willing to listen to all advice and criticism, but we are not subjugated to anyone," Tajani told the forum. "We are not willing to accept insults from people who probably do not know the European Union and who the European Parliament has declared not welcome". Malloch has made a series of anti-EU comments and compared the bloc to the Soviet Union in a recent interview with the BBC.