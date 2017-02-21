Naples archbishop suspends priest in 'gay orgies' row (2)

Naples, February 21 - Naples Archbishop Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe on Tuesday suspended a Neapolitan priest accused of taking part in gay sex parties. The unnamed priest, head of the parish of Santa Maria degli Angeli at Pizzofalcone near Naples, has reportedly denied involvement in the case. Sepe received the priest on Saturday and met him again Tuesday, the archdiocese said. It said the cardinal "entrusted the case to the ecclesiastical court to establish the facts of the matter, as the code of canon law lays down, and suspended the priest until the end of the probe". An anonymous informant sent a letter and a dossier on the case to the home of an auxiliary bishop of Naples who put the matter to the local curia. photo: Sepe