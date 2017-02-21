Emiliano says staying in PD (3)

Rome

Expected to challenge Renzi for leadership

Rome, February 21 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano, one of the leading members of a leftwing minority in the ruling Democratic Party (PD) that is on the verge of splitting from the centre-left group, on Tuesday instead said he was staying in the party and would attend Tuesday's meeting of the directorate. The Puglia governor is expected to challenge ex-leader and former premier Matteo Renzi for the leadership of the party in upcoming primaries ahead of a party congress. Emiliano held a rally on Saturday in Rome along with two other candidates who had announced they would challenge Renzi for the top job. But the other two, Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi and former House whip Roberto Speranza, have indicated they are probably going to leave the faction-ridden party instead of taking part in primaries. Renzi resigned as PD leader on Sunday to set up a fast track to the congress after saying he would not give in to "blackmail" from the leftwing minority.

