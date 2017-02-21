Brindisi

Two migrants arrested for allegedly raping man

Incident took place at Brindisi train station

Two migrants arrested for allegedly raping man

Brindisi, February 21- Brindisi police on Tuesday arrested two Pakistani citizens for allegedly raping a young Italian man at the Puglia city's train station. The two suspects were identified as Rab Nawaz, 29, who has a regular residence permit, and Ali Imram, 28, whose permit was being renewed. The two suspects are accused of sexually harassing the young man, who was waiting for a train after spending an evening with friends, and then dragging him to a side street nearby and raping him.

