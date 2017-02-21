Florence

Nationwide manhunt for three after Sollicciano jailbreak

Florence, February 21 - Police across Italy on Tuesday were looking for three Romanian inmates who escaped from Florence's Sollicciano prison the previous night. Investigators believe the inmates, suspected members of a criminal organization specialized in theft who were arrested at the beginning of the month, ran away aboard a car driven by an accomplice who was waiting for them outside the prison north of Florence. Security has been tightened at bus and train stations across Tuscany. According to preliminary investigations, the three men - identified as Ciocan Danut Costel, Bordeiano Costel and Doncin Constantin Catalin - escaped by digging a hole in a wall in their cell. They then climbed down into a court and over the prison's protective wall.

