Portuguese authorities slammed over 'catamaran killer'

Milan, February 21 - Retired Milan prosecutor Ferdinando Pomarici on Tuesday criticized Portuguese authorities for failing to extradite the so-called "katamaran killer" Filippo De Cristoforo who has been reported missing after he was released from prison because his custody limit had expired. "The responsibility belongs to Portuguese authorities, everyone talks about the Italian judiciary but, had we done something like that, we would have been slaughtered", said Pomarici, the former head of the judiciary's department responsible for implementing sentences. "We worked so hard to catch him, now who is going to tell the victim's family?", he said. Filippo De Cristofaro, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1988 murder of 33-year-old skipper Annarita Curina in order to steal her catamaran, was arrested by Italian police in May last year in Portugal. He had been on the lam since he busted out of jail for the second time in 2014. De Cristofaro made his first jail break in 2007.