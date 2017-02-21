Vatican City

'Whole populations can't be left with crumbs'-pope

Francis speaks to participants of migration and peace forum

'Whole populations can't be left with crumbs'-pope

Vatican City, February 21 - Pope Francis on Tuesday blasted the inequality created by the current global economic system. "One group of individuals cannot control half of the world's resources," the pope told participants of an International Forum on Migration and Peace. "We cannot allow for persons and entire peoples to have a right only to gather the remaining crumbs. Nor can we be indifferent or think ourselves dispensed from the moral imperatives which flow from a joint responsibility to care for the planet, a shared responsibility often stressed by the political international community".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Interviene per difendere il figlio, ucciso a coltellate

Ufficiale giudiziario ucciso con un tagliacarte

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

Operaio muore travolto da un palo di cemento

Operaio precipita da un traliccio e muore

di Mario Morrone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33