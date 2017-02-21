'Whole populations can't be left with crumbs'-pope

Vatican City
21/02/2017
Vatican City, February 21 - Pope Francis on Tuesday blasted the inequality created by the current global economic system. "One group of individuals cannot control half of the world's resources," the pope told participants of an International Forum on Migration and Peace. "We cannot allow for persons and entire peoples to have a right only to gather the remaining crumbs. Nor can we be indifferent or think ourselves dispensed from the moral imperatives which flow from a joint responsibility to care for the planet, a shared responsibility often stressed by the political international community".
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Operaio precipita da un traliccio e muore
di Mario Morrone
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online