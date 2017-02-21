'Whole populations can't be left with crumbs'-pope

Vatican City, February 21 - Pope Francis on Tuesday blasted the inequality created by the current global economic system. "One group of individuals cannot control half of the world's resources," the pope told participants of an International Forum on Migration and Peace. "We cannot allow for persons and entire peoples to have a right only to gather the remaining crumbs. Nor can we be indifferent or think ourselves dispensed from the moral imperatives which flow from a joint responsibility to care for the planet, a shared responsibility often stressed by the political international community".