Ex-UNAR head says acted correctly, hit by mud-slinging (2)

Rome, February 21 - Francesco Spano said Tuesday that he had done nothing wrong and was the victim of mud-slinging the day after he quit as the head of the government's anti-racism and discrimination office UNAR. Spano resigned following a television report that alleged UNAR gave funding to a cultural association that organized a sort of sex club for gays. "I decided to resign not because I feel I am responsible for anything, as I consider what I have done over the last year to be correct, but out of respect for the office I had the honour of leading," Spano said. "In the coming weeks I will evaluate how to proceed to protect my honour. "What remains is the shocking consideration of how the mud- slinging machine arms cowardly people who do not hesitate to denigrate people who do their job fairly and properly". The report by Mediaset show Le Iene, which screened footage that suggested the association offered members a 'dark room' for sex, sparked calls for UNAR to be closed. It also showed clips of masseurs offering to perform sexual acts for money.