Rome

Rome Mayor Raggi backs striking taxi drivers

M5S first citizen says no to reforms imposed 'from above'

Rome Mayor Raggi backs striking taxi drivers

Rome, February 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday told taxi drivers on the sixth day of a wildcat strike against measures they say would help Uber and unfair competition from unauthorized operators that she was on their side. "We are with you," Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), told a group of taxi drivers. "Non-line public transport is a fundamental service for us. It is the city's calling card and it must be regulated in a clear way. It can be improved but we don't like reforms imposed from above and they certainly complicate the whole system".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Interviene per difendere il figlio, ucciso a coltellate

Ufficiale giudiziario ucciso con un tagliacarte

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

Operaio muore travolto da un palo di cemento

Operaio precipita da un traliccio e muore

di Mario Morrone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33