Rome Mayor Raggi backs striking taxi drivers

Rome, February 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday told taxi drivers on the sixth day of a wildcat strike against measures they say would help Uber and unfair competition from unauthorized operators that she was on their side. "We are with you," Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), told a group of taxi drivers. "Non-line public transport is a fundamental service for us. It is the city's calling card and it must be regulated in a clear way. It can be improved but we don't like reforms imposed from above and they certainly complicate the whole system".