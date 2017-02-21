Ex-UNAR head says acted correctly, hit by mud-slinging

Rome
21/02/2017
Rome, February 21 - Francesco Spano said Tuesday that he had done nothing wrong and was the victim of mud-slinging the day after he quit as the head of the government's anti-racism and discrimination office UNAR. Spano resigned following a television report that alleged UNAR gave funding to a cultural association that organized a sort of sex club for gays. "I decided to resign not because I feel I am responsible for anything, as I consider what I have done over the last year to be correct, but out of respect for the office I had the honour of leading," Spano said.
