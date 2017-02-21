Pope calls for migrant humanitarian channels, shelter

Vatican City
21/02/2017
Vatican City, February 21 - Pope Francis on Tuesday called for "accessible and safe humanitarian channels" for those fleeing wars and persecution who often fall prey to "unscrupulous criminal organizations". The pontiff said it was necessary to fight the inclination to reject migrants, noting that they need to be hosted in "adequate, decent" accommodation and that housing them together in large numbers "has not given positive results, rather creating new situations of vulnerability and discomfort".
