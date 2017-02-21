Vatican City

Pope calls for migrant humanitarian channels, shelter

Migrants often fall prey to 'unscrupulous criminal gangs'

Pope calls for migrant humanitarian channels, shelter

Vatican City, February 21 - Pope Francis on Tuesday called for "accessible and safe humanitarian channels" for those fleeing wars and persecution who often fall prey to "unscrupulous criminal organizations". The pontiff said it was necessary to fight the inclination to reject migrants, noting that they need to be hosted in "adequate, decent" accommodation and that housing them together in large numbers "has not given positive results, rather creating new situations of vulnerability and discomfort".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Interviene per difendere il figlio, ucciso a coltellate

Ufficiale giudiziario ucciso con un tagliacarte

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

Operaio muore travolto da un palo di cemento

Operaio precipita da un traliccio e muore

di Mario Morrone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33