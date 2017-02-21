Renzi 'pained by goodbyes' but says time to get moving (2)

Rome, February 21 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was sorry a left-wing minority within his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is set to split because of differences with him, while adding that it is time to move forward. "If some people want to leave our community, this decision pains us," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Our watchword remains come, not go away. Nevertheless, it is good to be clear: we cannot once again block the debate of the party and, above all, of the country. It's time to get moving again". On Sunday ex-premier Matteo Renzi quit as head of the PD at a party assembly in order to trigger the process for a new congress, via which he is expected to seek a fresh mandate. Renzi said that he would not let the threat of a split "blackmail" him into backing down and not standing for the leadership again. Former PD Lower House whip Roberto Speranza and other members of a group led by former leader Pier Luigi Bersani will not attend a PD directorate meeting Tuesday, they said Monday, because they do not intend to be part of a committee to be elected there to take the PD to a congress. Renzi resigned as premier in December after almost three years in office following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum. Several prominent members of the minority campaigned for a No vote in the referendum. Renzi's place was taken by former foreign minister Gentiloni, also a PD member.