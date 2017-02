Renzi 'pained by goodbyes' but says time to get moving (2)

Rome, February 21 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was sorry a left-wing minority within his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is set to split because of differences with him, while adding that it is time to move forward. "If some people want to leave our community, this decision pains us," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Our watchword remains come, not go away. Nevertheless, it is good to be clear: we cannot once again block the debate of the party and, above all, of the country. It's time to get moving again".