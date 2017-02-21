Taxi strike enters sixth day

Rome

Rome, February 21 - Taxi drivers were on strike for the sixth consecutive day in Rome on Tuesday, when cab drivers from across the country will be attending a demonstration in front of the Lower House, in Piazza Montecitorio. The House on Tuesday is scheduled to start discussing an amendment regarding the sector, which the taxi drivers say would lead to wider use of Uber. Piazza Montecitorio was already packed with protesters early on Tuesday morning, with participants carrying banners including one reading, 'the taxi public service is not on sale'. Representatives of taxi drivers' unions are scheduled to meet with Transport Minister Graziano Delrio later on Tuesday.

