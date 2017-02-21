Rome

Top court upholds life terms for Scazzi murder (2)

Cousin, aunt guilty of killing girl in August 2010

Rome, February 21 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld life sentences for Cosima Serrano and her daughter Sabrina Misseri for the 2010 murder of 15-year-old Sarah Scazzi, the convicted duo's niece and cousin respectively. The court also upheld an eight-year term for Serrano's husband Michele Misseri for hiding the body of the teen, who was killed August 26, 2010 in the southern town of Avetrana. After the Scazzi disappeared, the Misseris made numerous televised appeals for her discovery, Michele crying while announcing he had 'found' her cell phone. A few days later, as investigators cornered him, Misseri said he had killed Sarah in his garage and committed post-mortem rape, only to retract the confession a few days later and accuse his daughter. Scazzi's body was thrown into a well after she was strangled.

