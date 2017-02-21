Risk of millions of migrants, walls not enough - Tajani (2)

(ANSAmed) - Rome, February 21 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Tuesday called for large-scale investments in Africa to stop migrant flows at the source, saying millions of asylum seekers could arrive otherwise. "If the problem of Africa is not tackled - drought, malnutrition - we will have millions and millions and Africans pushing (to enter Europe) and dams and walls will not be sufficient (to stop them)," Tajani told an ANSA Forum. "We must invest billions and billions (in Africa)". Tajani also said that EU must not have "rigour as our only cornerstone and not growth". He added: "Europe has seemed weak on this". He said the EU would not welcome the appointment of Ted Malloch as the United States new ambassador to the bloc in Brussels when asked about speculation this is a possibility. "We are willing to listen to all advice and criticism, but we are not subjugated to anyone," Tajani told the forum. "We are not willing to accept insults from people who probably do not know the European Union and who the European Parliament has declared not welcome".

