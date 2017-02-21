Risk of millions of migrants, walls not enough - Tajani

EP President calls for investment in Africa

Risk of millions of migrants, walls not enough - Tajani

(ANSAmed) - Rome, February 21 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Tuesday called for large-scale investments in Africa to stop migrant flows at the source, saying millions of asylum seekers could arrive otherwise. "If the problem of Africa is not tackled - drought, malnutrition - we will have millions and millions and Africans pushing (to enter Europe) and dams and walls will not be sufficient (to stop them)," Tajani told an ANSA Forum. "We must invest billions and billions (in Africa)," he added.

