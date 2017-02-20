Raggi 'a rock', Rome being reborn - Grillo (2)

Rome

'Machine has finally started' says M5S leader

Rome, February 20 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is "a rock" and Rome is being "reborn" under her lead, the leader of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Beppe Grillo, told her Monday, according to sources. He said Rome was "cleaner" and the "machine has finally started". He said he had seen electrical sweepers in the streets, saying "they seem like a dream". Grillo met Raggi to discuss the city administration and a controversial plan to build a private stadium for the AS Roma soccer club. Grillos said the project would be put to a popular consultation if the M5S decided to go forward with it. Raggi has weathered a string of appointments woes and is under investigation for suspected abuse of office. Her former personnel chief, Raffaele Marra, has been arrested for suspected corruption.

