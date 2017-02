Renzi may not attend PD directorate

Rome, February 20 - Democratic Party (PD) outgoing leader Matteo Renzi may not take part in a meeting of the pD directorate called for 15:00 Tuesday to name a commission to draft rules and a timeframe for the party congress, PD sources said Monday. Renzi, who resigned Sunday, was not in any case expected to speak having quit. The meeting comes as the PD teeters ever closer to the brink of a damaging split that could affect Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government.