Man stabbed to death after defending son (2)

Vibo Valentia, February 20 - A 60-year-old man, Mario Torchia, was stabbed to death by 29-year-old Foca Carchedi at Francavilla Angitola near Vibo Valentia in Calbria Monday after intervening to defend his son, who was quarrelling with Carchedi. Police have arrested Carchedi. Torchia died instantly, police said.