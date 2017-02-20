Delrio 'worried' about Alitalia's 'serious problems' (4)

Milan
20/02/2017
Milan, February 20 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio admitted Monday that he was worried about the plight of former flag-carrier airline Alitalia. "Alitalia has serious problems that cannot be faced with a light heart. There is concern," Delrio said ahead of a meeting with unionsto discuss the situation at the airline. Delrio said after union-management talks on job cuts broke down last week that Alitalia workers should not be made to pay for management mistakes. Management responded by saying that a final adjusted business plan will be presented by the end of the month. Unions said after the meeting with Delrio Monday that this final plan would now be unveiled "by the end of the first week in March". The secretary-general of the FIT CISL union, Antonio Piras, said the government was set to summon management "in the next few hours". He said that unions had for now confirmed strike action but that it could be revoked if management "does a U-turn on everything". Another union, FIT-CGIL, said the government was "very worried" about Alitalia's liquidity.
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Fucili, munizioni e droga: a Tivoli arrestati quattro di Guardavalle
di Francesco Ranieri
Pensa a una lite e sventa una sanguinosa rapina
di Fabio Melia
Inizia l’era Proto: «L’Acr avrà il futuro che merita»
di Marco Capuano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online