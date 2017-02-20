Milan

Delrio 'worried' about Alitalia's 'serious problems' (4)

Minister meets unions to discuss plight of airline

Milan, February 20 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio admitted Monday that he was worried about the plight of former flag-carrier airline Alitalia. "Alitalia has serious problems that cannot be faced with a light heart. There is concern," Delrio said ahead of a meeting with unionsto discuss the situation at the airline. Delrio said after union-management talks on job cuts broke down last week that Alitalia workers should not be made to pay for management mistakes. Management responded by saying that a final adjusted business plan will be presented by the end of the month. Unions said after the meeting with Delrio Monday that this final plan would now be unveiled "by the end of the first week in March". The secretary-general of the FIT CISL union, Antonio Piras, said the government was set to summon management "in the next few hours". He said that unions had for now confirmed strike action but that it could be revoked if management "does a U-turn on everything". Another union, FIT-CGIL, said the government was "very worried" about Alitalia's liquidity.

