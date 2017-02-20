Cagliari

13 convicted, 1 acquitted in Sardinia regional council case

Sentences of up to 5 1/2 years

13 convicted, 1 acquitted in Sardinia regional council case

Cagliari, February 20 - A Cagliari court on Monday handed down 13 convictions and one acquittal over the illicit use of public funding by parties in the Sardinian regional council between 2004 and 2009. Sentences ranged from five and a half years to tw years, two months. Former Italy of Values councillor Giommaria Uggias was acquitted. Giuseppe Atzeri of the non-aligned 'mixed' caucus was found guilty of embezzlement but cleared of the charge of mobbing towards the woman whistleblower who sparked the case, the first of its kind in Italy.

