Mafia boss conviction for Uffizi blast upheld (2)

Rome, February 20 - The high Cassation Court on Monday upheld a life sentence for Mafia boss Francesco Tagliavia for supplying the explosives that killed five and injured 40 in a street near the Uffizi Gallery in Florence on May 27, 1993. The bomb on Via dei Georgofili was part of a wave of strikes on art and religious sites in 1993, believed to have been ordered by Cosa Nostra to exert pressure to relax a strict jail regime called 41-bis. The bombing was followed by another two: on 27 July, in Rome, near the churches of St. John Lateran and San Giorgio al Velabro and in Milan, not far from a modern art gallery in via Palestro, where another car bomb killed five people