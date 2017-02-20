Rome

Mafia boss conviction for Uffizi blast upheld (2)

1993 Via dei Georgofili bombing killed 5, injured 40

Mafia boss conviction for Uffizi blast upheld (2)

Rome, February 20 - The high Cassation Court on Monday upheld a life sentence for Mafia boss Francesco Tagliavia for supplying the explosives that killed five and injured 40 in a street near the Uffizi Gallery in Florence on May 27, 1993. The bomb on Via dei Georgofili was part of a wave of strikes on art and religious sites in 1993, believed to have been ordered by Cosa Nostra to exert pressure to relax a strict jail regime called 41-bis. The bombing was followed by another two: on 27 July, in Rome, near the churches of St. John Lateran and San Giorgio al Velabro and in Milan, not far from a modern art gallery in via Palestro, where another car bomb killed five people

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fucili, munizioni e droga: a Tivoli arrestati quattro di Guardavalle

Fucili, munizioni e droga: a Tivoli arrestati quattro di Guardavalle

di Francesco Ranieri

Licenza sospesa a un noto ristorante

Licenza sospesa a un noto ristorante

Pensa a una lite e sventa una sanguinosa rapina

Pensa a una lite e sventa una sanguinosa rapina

di Fabio Melia

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Inizia l’era Proto: «L’Acr avrà il futuro che merita»

Inizia l’era Proto: «L’Acr avrà il futuro che merita»

di Marco Capuano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33