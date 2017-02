People will be heard on Roma stadium - Grillo (2)

Rome, February 20 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Monday the anti-establishment group's Rome administration would poll residents before greenlighting a new stadium for AS Roma. "If we do it it will be done with innovative criteria and in a share way; first we will hear the population the project concerns and with them we'll be able to build an extraordinary thing," he said. Grillo was speaking on his way into a meeting with M5S Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi after Rome's heritage superintendency at the weekend said a horseracing course at the planned construction site could not be demolished because of its historic architectural value.