Delrio 'worried' about Alitalia's 'serious problems'

Minister set to meet unions to discuss plight of airline

Milan, February 20

Milan, February 20 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio admitted Monday that he was worried about the plight of former flag-carrier airline Alitalia. "Alitalia has serious problems that cannot be faced with a light heart. There is concern," Delrio said ahead of a meeting with unions later on Monday to discuss the situation at the airline. Delrio said after union-management talks on job cuts broke down last week that Alitalia workers should not be made to pay for management mistakes. Management responded by saying that a final adjusted business plan will be presented by the end of the month.

