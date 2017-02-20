Delrio 'worried' about Alitalia's 'serious problems' (2)

Milan
20/02/2017
Milan, February 20 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio admitted Monday that he was worried about the plight of former flag-carrier airline Alitalia. "Alitalia has serious problems that cannot be faced with a light heart. There is concern," Delrio said ahead of a meeting with unions later on Monday to discuss the situation at the airline. Delrio said after union-management talks on job cuts broke down last week that Alitalia workers should not be made to pay for management mistakes. Management responded by saying that a final adjusted business plan will be presented by the end of the month.
