Grillo calls for June elections, 'patience running out' (2)

Rome, February 20 - The blog of 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday called for early elections to be held in June, arguing that the Italian people's patience was running out, with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) close to a major split. "The Italians are still patient, because we Italians are like that, we are good people," the post read. "But there is a limit to everything". He said patience would run out if elections are not held before September, when lawmakers in the current parliamentary term will become eligible for 'vitalizi' pensions. Unlike ordinary pensions, 'vitalizi' are paid from when a person leaves parliament, not when they reach retirement age. They are frequently portrayed by critics as a symbol of the privileges the Italian political class gives itself. The leader of the anti-establishment group said the traditional parties would face "Armageddon" if elections are not held before September "when, after all of this farce, the parliamentarians will finally pocket the pension".