Terna to invest 4 bn in network over five years

Milan, February 20 - Italian electrical power grid operator Terna on Monday approved a 2017-2021 business plan seeing four billion euros of investments over the five-year period, 30% up on the previous plan. Earnings are expected to rise to 2.3 billion euros according to the plan. Terna's earnings edged up in 2016 to 2.1 billion euros. photo: CEO Matteo Del Fante