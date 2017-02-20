Cagliari

13 convicted over misuse of Sardinian funds

Workplace bullying charge that started probe dropped

Cagliari, February 20 - A Cagliari court on Monday convicted 13 people over the illegal use of funds for political parties in the Sardinian regional assembly between 2004 and 2009. Jail terms of between two years, two months and five years, six months, were handed down. Giommaria Uggias, a former councillor for the Italy of Values (IDV) party, was acquitted. Giuseppe Atzeri of the Mixed Group was convicted of embezzlement but cleared of a workplace bullying accusation that sparked the investigation.

