Padoan to attend Eurogroup meeting

Rome, February 20 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is set to attend an important Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday. Padoan is preparing measures designed to raise around 3.2 billion euros after the European Commission demanded Italy deliver a reduction in its structural deficit of 0.2% of GDP. He met Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday at the premier's office at Palazzo Chigi to discuss issues relating to the meeting of eurozone finance ministers before Padoan left for Brussels, sources said.