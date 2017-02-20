Los Angeles

Cinema: Mel Gibson to make film in Italy soon

Actor, director accepts award at Los Angeles-Italia Festival

Los Angeles, February 20 - Australian actor and director Mel Gibson has announced that he will make another movie in Italy in the near future. "I'll make a film in Italy quite soon," Gibson, who is in the running for an Oscar with World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge, said after receiving the director of the year award at the Los Angeles-Italia festival from Sylvester Stallone. "Sly was my advisor when I started in Hollywood. "I love Italy. I have had the fortune to shoot in the Bel Paese and I always find a way to go back". Gibson's controversial hit 2004 biblical picture The Passion of the Christ was shot in Rome, in Matera, and in the ghost town of Craco in Basilicata.

