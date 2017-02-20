Rossi considering returning PD card as split looms (2)

Florence, February 20 - Tuscan Governor Enrico Rossi said Monday that he was considering terminating his membership of the Democratic Party (PD) as a split looms within the centre-left group. "I was just thinking of sending back my membership card to my section, with a letter," Rossi, a leading member of a rebel leftwing minority within the PD, told Rainews 24. On Sunday ex-premier Matteo Renzi quit as head of the PD at a party assembly in order to trigger the process for a new congress, via which he is expected to seek a fresh mandate. Renzi said that he would not let the threat of a split "blackmail" him into backing down and not standing for the leadership again. Rossi, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano and former PD House whip Roberto Speranza accused Renzi of creating the split by not taking account of the minority's demands. Renzi quit as premier in December after almost three years in office following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum.