Rome taxi strike enters 5th day

Rome, February 20 - Taxi drivers were on strike for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. The protest is in response to an amendment in the so-called Milleproroghe decree that the drivers say will favour favour smartphone app-based car transport company Uber and unfair competition from unauthorized operators. Taxi services will continue to be offered to and from hospitals and for the disabled. Taxi unions are set to meet Transport Minister Graziano Delrio Tuesday.