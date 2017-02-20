Rome

Soccer: Zeman back with a bang at Pescara

All the top sides win, Juve maintain seven-point lead

Soccer: Zeman back with a bang at Pescara

Rome, February 20 - Zdenek Zeman inspired last-placed Pescara to a 5-0 drubbing of Genoa on Sunday in his first match since returning as boss while all of the top Serie A sides won their games at the weekend. The attack-minded coach returned to the team he led to promotion to the top flight in 2012 after Massimo Oddo was sacked last week. The win was their first since August. The thrashing prompted Genoa, 16th, to sack coach Ivan Juric and appoint Andrea Mandorlini in his place. Juventus thumped Palermo 4-1 to stay seven points clear at the top of the table. Second-placed AS Roma beat Torino by the same scoreline and third-placed Napoli won 3-1 in Verona against Chievo. Inter, fourth, wion 1-0 at Bologna and fifth-placed Atalanta beat Crotone 1-0 too. Lazio, sixth, came from behind to win 2-1 at Empoli. Seventh-placed AC Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 at home.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fucili, munizioni e droga: a Tivoli arrestati quattro di Guardavalle

Fucili, munizioni e droga: a Tivoli arrestati quattro di Guardavalle

di Francesco Ranieri

Licenza sospesa a un noto ristorante

Licenza sospesa a un noto ristorante

Pensa a una lite e sventa una sanguinosa rapina

Pensa a una lite e sventa una sanguinosa rapina

di Fabio Melia

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Inizia l’era Proto: «L’Acr avrà il futuro che merita»

Inizia l’era Proto: «L’Acr avrà il futuro che merita»

di Marco Capuano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33