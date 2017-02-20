Soccer: Zeman back with a bang at Pescara

Rome, February 20 - Zdenek Zeman inspired last-placed Pescara to a 5-0 drubbing of Genoa on Sunday in his first match since returning as boss while all of the top Serie A sides won their games at the weekend. The attack-minded coach returned to the team he led to promotion to the top flight in 2012 after Massimo Oddo was sacked last week. The win was their first since August. The thrashing prompted Genoa, 16th, to sack coach Ivan Juric and appoint Andrea Mandorlini in his place. Juventus thumped Palermo 4-1 to stay seven points clear at the top of the table. Second-placed AS Roma beat Torino by the same scoreline and third-placed Napoli won 3-1 in Verona against Chievo. Inter, fourth, wion 1-0 at Bologna and fifth-placed Atalanta beat Crotone 1-0 too. Lazio, sixth, came from behind to win 2-1 at Empoli. Seventh-placed AC Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 at home.