Rossi considering returning PD card as split looms

Florence, February 20 - Tuscan Governor Enrico Rossi said Monday that he was considering terminating his membership of the Democratic Party (PD) as a split looms within the centre-left group. "I was just thinking of sending back my membership card to my section, with a letter," Rossi told Rainews 24. On Sunday ex-premier Matteo Renzi quit as head of the PD at a party assembly in order to trigger the process for a new congress, via which he is expected to seek a fresh mandate.