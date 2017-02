UniCredit rights surge 8.8%

Milan, February 17 - UniCredit rights surged 8.8% on the Milan bourse Friday, their last day of negotiation in a 13-billion-euro capital hike. The last day they can be exercised is next Thursday, February 23. Other banking stocks suffered as the bourse lost 0.4% Friday. UniCredit shares have seesawed in the last two weeks after it launched the capital hike on February 6, the biggest in the history of the Milan bourse. UniCredit is one of several Italian banks seeking to shore up their finances.